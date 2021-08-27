Returning citizens work to restore vandalized cemetery through local partnership

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Williamsport is partnering with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to allow returning citizens to be part of the restoration process of Riverview cemetery after it was vandalized in July.

Riverview Cemetary is where dozens of people who played a key role in history are buried including the founder of Williamsport and soldiers from the American Revolutionary War. The cemetery is now in need of restoration after headstones were broken, moved around, and turned over.

“Well about 60 days ago people came in or a person came in and broke up a lot of the stones here in the older section of the graveyard and it hit pretty hard with the community,” said Bill Green who serves as the Mayor of Williamsport.

The project that will repair the cemetery is called “putting the pieces back together.”

Returning citizens with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will fix the damaged headstones by cleaning, repairing, and restoring them.

“It’s an honor to do this and to give back,” said returning citizen Craig Ricketts.

While returning citizens put the headstone pieces back together, they will also be putting the pieces back together in their own lives by using the project to gain skills that will help them get a job.

The project is expected to last 3-6 months.