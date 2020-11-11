Restore Skills offers patients a chance to play therapy-based games with loved ones

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Nursing homes across Maryland are using a new multi-player game technology from RESTORE Skills that are helping patients combat nursing home isolation.

RESTORE-Together is a game that helps rebuild lives. It is a motivational therapy platform that allows patients to play skill-building games with family and friends virtually. CEO and Co-founder of RESTORE-Skills, Eran Arden, says they developed this technology in order to help patients in nursing homes that need to develop skills to find higher motivation.

In the current days of COVID-19, technology plays an important part in linking patients and their families together.

“You can use data, you have a daily phone call or facetime, these are all great and important, but if I could really see my grandmother working hard and building a range of motion,” said Arden. “It’s fun for everyone. It’s a win-win-win situation for the therapist for the patients and for the family members.”

Collingswood Rehab and Healthcare Center in Rockville began using the RESTORE- Together program in late 2019, and staff say it has truly helped patients succeed.

“It really did open up a social opportunity which of course has a positive emotional effect and that opens them up more to the rehab that we’re delivering as well,” said Marcus Flom, Director of Rehabilitation. “It is a mental game, this is one of the best tools we have to put them in the right mental space.

With games like football frenzy, slot machines, and election hockey, that require patients to use their motor skills, patients have the opportunity to turn their rooms into a therapy center.

“The versatility is just amazing for me, but the physical, psychological, emotional, and mental benefits, they’ve hit every mark,” said Flom.

Not only does restore give patients another form of therapy, but it also provides their loved ones with transparency in their rehabilitation process.

“Having an opportunity to connect families to their loved ones, because it’s a two-way street, it’s critical,” said Flom. “We have phone calls, we do everything we can to keep them informed, but it’s not the same thing as reaching out to a loved one and it’s not the same as a loved one reaching out to us and this platform allows us to do that.”