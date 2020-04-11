Restaurants will not be required to close if employee has COVID-19 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Washington County Health Department, restaurants in the county will not be shut down by the health department if one of their staff members is infected with COVID-19.

The Health Department says this is because COVID-19 has not been proven to be a foodborne illness. Restaurants are also not required to tell the public if a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

“We would not close a food service establishment because of COVID-19,” said Washington County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Medical Director Diana Gaviria.

The FDA released guidelines for restaurants to follow if a staff member does become infected, which includes disinfecting the restaurant.

