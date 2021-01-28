Restaurants may resume serving customers after 10 p.m. on Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency order on Monday allowing bars and restaurants to remain open past 10 p.m. This will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 1.

This action follows several positive COVID-19 trends within the state, including the statewide positivity rate dropping by 34.7% to the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.

In a statement to the public, Hogan wrote, “With our data trends showing continued improvement, the holiday surge is behind us, and with the increasing speed of vaccinations, we are now able to take this step.”

The state’s estimated transition rate has also remained below 1.0 since the end of December. Despite this good news, Hogan approached the topic cautiously, and requested Marylanders remain vigilant to avoid backtracking on progress.