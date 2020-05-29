Restaurants in Maryland can reopen for outdoor seating

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 has impacted many businesses, but for restaurants it’s been especially challenging to stay afloat.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the reopening of outdoor seating and service for restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Although outdoor seating will be available to customers, there will be guidelines to follow.

Tables should be spaced out at all times

No more than six people should be seated at outdoor tables

He said restaurants should use disposable menus or sanitize menus in between uses

Face masks and coverings should be used for interactions between customers and servers

Paul Miang, owner of JMPino Coffee, stated “we’re so glad that we opened the seating area, so that people can enjoy their coffee, enjoy the sun, get some vitamin D, and stay safe.”

Many restaurants are thrilled to be opening, and residents feel hopeful that outdoor seating will help them transition back to normalcy.

For restaurant owners in Hagerstown that don’t already have outdoor seating space, the city said on Friday that they can apply for temporary permits without an application fee. The application requires illustrations of what the temporary outdoor dining area will look like. For more information, click here.

