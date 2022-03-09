FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Restaurant week in Frederick, Maryland, is officially back, and now that COVID metrics are down and COVID restrictions have been lifted, patrons are happy to be back to enjoy a good meal.

Several restaurants in the downtown area will be serving up multiple course meals at a discounted price, and with the pandemic starting to take a back seat, people are more than happy to return to this special event.

“It’s been great, manager at Il Porto restaurant,” Obed Nolasco said. “After us coming out of the pandemic, the support we have from the community and the downtown partnership is doing trying to promote the business.”

Many restaurants use this week to increase their revenue. With COVID not being a huge factor, it has been easier to do so.

For Frederick County, the COVID-19 positivity rates have been hovering right above three percent. As the county’s lifted their mask mandate, it has caused people to feel more comfortable going out again.

“This is wonderful, Frederick resident Ted Griffin said.” “This is great. Being out against like, things being back to normal again, and then join being out here with our friends.”

A total of 18 restaurants are participating in the week all around downtown Frederick.

For a complete list of all the restaurants are participating in restaurant week, visit visitfrederick.com