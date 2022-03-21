MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 21st kicks off RespectFEST, a week of events that brings awareness to teen dating violence.

All week there will be virtual events focusing on topics such as consent and healthy relationships that lead up to an in-person event on Sunday.

About 1 in 3 teens will experience dating violence in their adolescent years. Hanna Reid was only 15 years old when she was in an abusive relationship. She says it wasn’t until a year after she and her partner broke up, and she started interning at the family justice center, that she realized that she was abused.

“You never see it as, oh this something that can happen to me,” said Reid. “And even when you’re in it, at least for me, I didn’t. That’s not what I saw it, I saw it as a passionate love affair. I didn’t see it as abuse.”

The festival also includes a public service announcement contest where students can submit videos and win a prize.

The 8th annual RespectFEST is a part of an ongoing program called “Choose respect,” which is Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office’s strategy to reduce domestic violence long term.

“They’re mentoring their friends, they’re mentoring other people, and the message is coming, not just from us, but from the people that are surrounding them,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Some of the signs of teen dating violence include visible injuries or bruises, changes in behavior, weight loss, grades changes, and making excuses for their partner.

“The more we talk about it, the more people are going to be willing to come forward and share their experiences and not feel ashamed or embarrassed or feel like something’s wrong with them,” said Debbie Feinstein, Chair of the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.

All week you can view the top 5 videos and vote for the fan-favorite.

On Sunday at Wheaton Community Recreation Center the winner will be announced. For more information, click here.