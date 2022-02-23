WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Resources are available in Washington County to make sure residents are aware of the symptoms of diabetes and how to possibly prevent it.

The Washington County Health Department along with Meritus Health and the Washington County Commission on Aging are providing the National Diabetes Prevention Program, which is an evidence-based program from the CDC, which provides classes and tests to make sure residents who are pre-diabetic take certain precautions to reduce the risk of becoming diabetic.

“Pre-diabetes is when your blood sugar is high enough that you’re considered pre-diabetic, but it’s not quite high enough that you are going to be labeled as diabetic,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the Washington County Health Department.

To find out more information, about the National Diabetes Prevention Classes, click here.

To find out how you can take the Pre-Diabetes Risk Test, click here.