Residents share their thoughts on sports betting in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Sports betting has been a hot topic in the state of Maryland. According to Governor Hogan’s recent statement, he is determined to get sports betting up and running here in the State of Maryland. Residents have mixed feelings regarding this initiative.

Larry Hayman, a businessman in Montgomery, believes sports betting will add a boost to our economy and give residents something to do.

“Bringing sports betting to Maryland can help create jobs and will legalize something that people all over the world already do every day,” said Hayman.

He believes this is a positive initiative and hopes good will come out of it.

On the other hand, residents like Richard Boveroux believe this will create more problems and allow people to fall into debt and develop addictions.

Some people took to Facebook to discuss the topic. Many were concerned about if the funds will go to the right place.

Hogan’s administration has now cleared five licenses for sports betting, but if you or someone you know has a gambling issue, experts encourage you to seek treatment.

Gambling Resources:

A bill allowing sports betting was first passed in April.