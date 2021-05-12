Residents of Thurmont should expect a $50 increase in property tax

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Thurmont introduced a budget that may require some residents to pay more in property taxes.

Town leaders debated keeping the same tax rate as last year or proposing a constant yield tax rate, which would slightly lower residents property taxes.

However, after crunching numbers and factoring in loss from the pandemic, the town decided to keep the same tax rate as last year, however, due to property value going up, this will require residents to pay an increase of fifty dollars.

Town officials say this increase will benefit Thurmont as a whole and will evidently help support locals in various ways.

‘We will have a public hearing to take take public comment. We’ll have a discussion about whether we’re going to keep the current tax rate, which is what our intention is, and we’d love to hear input from the residents,” said John Kinnaird, Mayor of Thurmont.

If you would like to attend the next meeting to discuss the property tax increase, it will be May 20 at 7 p.m. in the Thurmont Municipal Office.