Residents in Frederick County can continue enjoying free transit service

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County wants to make sure residents have equal access to transportation, which is why residents can expect transit services to remain free until further notice.

All Shuttles, connectors, and TransIT-plus will be free for all riders to enjoy. Officials say residents should take advantage of these free rides and let the county know what needs to be improved or changed.

County leaders say the goal is to make transportation barriers free and readily available. 

For information on schedules visit the website by clicking here.

