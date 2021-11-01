Residents have the chance to submit inputs on 2022 polling places

It is the home stretch of the Virginia statewide elections with enormous implications for the 2022 mid-terms.

MARYLAND (WDVM)– The deadline for Maryland residents to put their input for polling places next year is quickly approaching.

The Maryland Citizen’s Redistricting Commission has posted a rough draft of where polling places will be located for the 2022 elections.

Maryland residents have the opportunity to post comments and discuss those locals with the committee.

These maps were created following 35 public meetings that have occurred since may 5 and take into account 86 maps submitted by the public.

Residents have until November 2, 2021, to place their inputs about the proposed maps.

If you are interested in viewing the maps you can visit their website. Or you can send your email to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.