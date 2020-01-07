Residents frustrated after Antietam Broadband president didn’t show for public hearing

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Many Boonsboro residents were left frustrated after a public hearing between the town and a local cable company had to be rescheduled.

Ahead of its regular meeting, the town of Boonsboro invited residents to ask questions directed towards the president of Antietam Broadband, Brian Lynch; however, Lynch did not show up until close to seven o’clock, which is when the town’s regular meeting was set to begin.

Boonsboro residents spent their time waiting and voicing their concerns to the mayor and council.

The hearing has been rescheduled for January 29; however, that date is subject to change.