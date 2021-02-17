Residents displaced following Hagerstown house fire, one cat deceased

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several Hagerstown residents and their pets are displaced after their home on the 18600 block of Wilderness Way caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages.

No humans were present or harmed in the fire; however, two dogs and one of two cats were retrieved from the burning house and taken for emergency veterinary services. The other cat was unable to be revived and passed away.

“When we arrived on the scene, crews quickly deployed hose lines to the interior of the house to extinguish the fire,” said Adam Hopkins, battalion chief with Hagerstown Fire Department. “We were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and had the fire extinguished within 40 minutes.”

Calls reporting the fire began to pour into the Washington County Emergency Communications Center shortly after 2 p.m. Smoke was reportedly rising from the building. The State Fire Marshal was the first on the scene.

The house is considered uninhabitable, but occupants denied American Red Cross Assistance.

No firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire.