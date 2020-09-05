Residents come together to celebrate Maugansville’s annual community day

Maugansville, Md ( WDVM ) — People came together to celebrate Maugansville’s 40th annual community day.

This is a huge tradition for the community, although things may look different this year because of the pandemic, the goal remains the same.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together, especially at a time like this, when many people are feeling the impact from the pandemic.









” We know many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, and we thought about canceling ours, but we figured that we have a lovely big park, and of course, things that are held outside is probably better for everyone. In the end, we thought it would be a good thing to try it, and we met with no resistance at all,” said Robert Walton, Co-Chairman of the Maugansville Community Day Event



Organizers of the event hope next year they will be able to celebrate how they typically would, but they say regardless, they are thankful for the support of the community.