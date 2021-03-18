Residents can make tax-deductible donations to Chesapeake Bay Trust

ANNAPOLIS, M.d. (WDVM) — Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have learned to appreciate being outside a lot more. Now Maryland residents can show their appreciation by making a tax-deductible donation to the Chesapeake Bay Trust when they file their yearly income taxes.

The Chesapeake Bay Trust is a non-profit organization that works to protect the Chesapeake Bay and wildlife and watersheds all across the state. The organization has already worked on several projects in Maryland to improve the quality of our natural resources.

“One example is the city of Frederick,” said Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “We’ve funded both stream restoration projects and tree planting projects within the city. And it’s just wonderful to see how many people get engaged.”

The money will go into the Chesapeake Bay and Endangered Species Fund, and the space to contribute can be found on line 35 of Maryland’s state tax return form. The Maryland state tax return deadline has been extended from April 15 to July 15.

Go here to find more ways to support the Chesapeake Bay Trust, such as purchasing a Chesapeake Bay license plate.