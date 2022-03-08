MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks made various improvements to community parks by upgrading park amenities.
According to Montgomery Parks, residents will see the following changes:
Cherrywood Local Park: Located in Olney, the park has new bike racks, picnic tables, grills, and benches, the trails were resurfaced, the basketball court and parking lot were renovated and drainage was improved.
Flower Avenue Urban Park: This .4-acre park in Silver Spring was updated with new furnishings, bike racks and decorative lights. In addition, retaining wall improvements were made, and the pavement was cleaned and painted.
Piedmont Woods Local Park: Will include a double tennis court, a single basketball court, a playground, a dog park, and more.
Sundown Road Local Park: This Will feature a new soccer court – the first dedicated one in Montgomery Parks’ system, as well as renovated, lighted basketball courts and tennis courts.
For more information, visit: www.MontgomeryParks.org