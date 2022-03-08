MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks made various improvements to community parks by upgrading park amenities.

According to Montgomery Parks, residents will see the following changes:

Cherrywood Local Park: Located in Olney, the park has new bike racks, picnic tables, grills, and benches, the trails were resurfaced, the basketball court and parking lot were renovated , and drainage was improved.

Flower Avenue Urban Park: This .4-acre park in Silver Spring was updated with new furnishings, bike racks , and decorative lights. In addition, retaining wall improvements were made, and the pavement was cleaned and painted.

Piedmont Woods Local Park: Will include a double tennis court, a single basketball court, a playground, a dog park, and more.

Sundown Road Local Park: This Will feature a new soccer court – the first dedicated one in Montgomery Parks’ system, as well as renovated, lighted basketball courts and tennis courts.

For more information, visit: www.MontgomeryParks.org