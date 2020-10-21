Residents asked to weigh in on new chief of police

Frederick community members are being asked to weigh in on the most important qualities they’d like to see in the new chief of police.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is asking residents about the qualities they’d like to see in the city’s new chief of police.

The city released a community survey for residents to rank leadership qualities they find most important as the nationwide search for the head of the department continues.

Surveyors are asked to rank qualities like problem-solving, accessibility to the community and holding employees accountable on a scale of one to five.

Community members also have the chance to share key issues they’d like to see focused on during the first 100 days of the chief’s new role, and what the city should consider during the hiring process.

The survey is among four different ways that residents can weigh in on the hiring process. In addition, the community is asked to participate in virtual community feedback sessions, leave comments during the External Search Committee meetings, and submit written comments online at frederickmd.gov/chieffeedback

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov