Residential substance abuse treatment program for adolescents end services

The program began services in the late 1980s

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a statement sent Wednesday, the Washington County Health Department’s Catoctin Summit Adolescent Program said it will stop its services.

The program was a residential substance abuse treatment program for adolescents located in Frederick County, Maryland. The program began services in the late 1980s.

The program has been discontinued because difficulties recruiting and maintaining skilled staff, as well as increased availability of alternative, community-based treatment services, according to Rod MacRae, the director of Health Planning and Strategic Initiatives/Public Information.

In the release, residents were referred to “an appropriate level of care in their home counties.”

The health department also stated they have been working with staff who were impacted to “ensure a smooth transition.”