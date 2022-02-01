Residential subdivision coming to North Burhans Blvd

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to the city of Hagerstown, part of North Burhans Boulevard is undergoing a townhouse development project.

The new subdivision will be called ‘Burhans Village,’ consisting of 52 townhouses and two duplexes.

“Within the last couple years, a developer did decide to come in with a subdivision design that worked for this property, and now they’ve got their plans approved by the planning commission, and they’re moving ahead with construction,” said Stephen Bockmiller, the development review planner/zoning administrator, for the city of Hagerstown.

Bockmiller also says there will also be a small parking lot for overflow parking. The property has been zoned residential for a long time. However, it’s been sitting undeveloped due to unique topographic features.

The estimated time of completion is currently unknown.