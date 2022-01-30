Residential fire in Hagerstown

UPDATE (7:06 p.m.) — Officials have confirmed with WDVM that the fire started in the basement and went all the way to the roof. Only the back of the building was affected.

It took about one hour to put the fire out and it spread to the next two buildings and they were able to stop the fire before it spread to the third building.

There are no casualties.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fire crews are cleaning up the scene after a large fire broke out at 234 Summit Avenue in Hagerstown.

According to the Franklin Fire Company’s Facebook page in Chambersburg, PA., they are also assisting with the fire. The blaze burned parts of a three-story residential apartment building.

According to the reporter on the scene, the fire is out at this time. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.