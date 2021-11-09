Resident provides personalized teddy bears for grieving families

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Most of us can agree losing a loved one is hard, but having an item that reminds you of them can give you some comfort.

In Damascus, Mary Ann Glassic helps grieving residents feel close to their loved ones by using her sewing skills.





Glassic uses her sewing machine to design specific teddy bears that will remind residents of their loved ones.

She recently designed bears for the family of Lieutenant Daniel Friz, the Montgomery County police officer who died in a car accident last week.

Glassic says the idea is to design an item people can hug and smell which will bring back memories of comfort.

“When people pick up the bears, they’re very emotional. A lot of people are speechless when they actually see them. It’s really important to help them heal,” said Glassic.

Glassic is also expanding these skills to the younger generation, she teaches children how to sew and helps them understand the power of kindness.









“It makes me happy to learn about sewing and do something nice for others,” said student Lola Androkakos.

For more information on the teddy bears, email Sewgeniusnow@gmail.com