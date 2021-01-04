Resident discovers a body while walking their dog in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a death in the area of the 700 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville.
Officials say a person walking their dog located the deceased individual in a wooded area and called police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
