Resident discovers a body while walking their dog in Rockville

Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a death in the area of the 700 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville.

Officials say a person walking their dog located the deceased individual in a wooded area and called police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

