LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane in Laurel for a reported house fire around 5:45 am Thursday morning.

Authorities discovered a 2-story single-family home with visible fire from the rear of the home, the fire also extended through the roof. A resident and their dog were able to evacuate the home, according to authorities.

No reported injuries and cause of fire at this time.