Reports show some skipping second Covid-19 vaccine

According to the CDC a single dose of Pfizer's Or Moderna's vaccine is 80% effective but jumps to 90% two weeks after the second dose

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As many are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, a national report shows 8% of people are not following up for their second dose and this seems to be a trend locally as well.

Montgomery County health officer Dr. Travis Gayles said that over 6% of residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have not shown up to get a second shot. This becomes a concern as both doses are needed to be effective and getting a single shot will cause the vaccine to wear off sooner.

Officials are urging residents to sign up and get fully vaccinated. So far, more than half the county’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We saw that 6.3 percent of our resident who had received the first shot had not followed up and completed a second shot and that was defined by after 42 days of receiving the first dose,” said Dr. Travis Gayle, chief health officer with Montgomery County DHHS.

According to the CDC, a single dose of Pfizer’s Or Moderna’s vaccine is 80% effective but jumps to 90% two weeks after the second dose.