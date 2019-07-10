Reports of package stolen off porch in Smithsburg

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident should contact the police department

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– On Tuesday the Smithsburg Police Department was made aware of a package that was stolen off of a porch on Eagles Ridge Road.

It was reported that two men appeared to be casing residences in the area before swiping the package.

The two men were seen being picked up by another man in a dark colored Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident, or who notices suspicious activity should contact the police department.

“There’s a couple tips that people can do as far as if you are having items delivered to your house. One making sure that you are keeping tabs on your tracking of the items, when they are going to be delivered. Try to have someone home if you know that you are expecting a package that day, maybe making contact to a neighbor that may be home. People can also look into having their packages delivered to P.O. boxes, things along those lines so that it ensures someone keeps an eye on it and they are able to get their items,” said Carly Hose, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Since April, the Washington County Sheriff’s office has received reports of packages stolen from porches in Clear Spring, Williamsport and Boonsboro, but it is unknown if there is any connection between these incidents.