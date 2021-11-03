Report: Maryland is 2021’s 10th safest state in America

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Safest States in America on Wednesday.

WalletHub’s report said that they compared all of the states based on five different categories: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Maryland ranked in the top ten because the state’s data demonstrated overall safety and preparedness with natural disasters, expenses, and personal safety.

Experts also tracked a decline in crime within some areas of the state. According to SafeWise’s annual Safest Cities report, “violent crime saw a small decrease from 4.7 per 1,000 people to 4.5, and property crime dropped from 20.3 per 1,000 to 19.5.”

Douglas Babcock, the president of Cygnus Security Consulting and the associate director of Safety and Security, stated: