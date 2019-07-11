Report: Hagerstown unemployment rate dropped

Shuster said that people who go through Goodwill are offered a voluntary job training program

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor recently issued the May 2019 labor report for Maryland.

In that report, Washington County, Maryland’s unemployment rate remains at 3.7%, similar to April’s statistics. David Shuster, CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries, noted his agency along with other entities assisting in efforts to lower the unemployment rate even more.

“The concerted collaborative efforts of the county government, the city government, HCC, the public school system and job and workforce agencies like Goodwill ourselves are working together through some focus programs to better education, better train and remove barriers for folks looking for employment,” Shuster said.

In addition to the 3.7% unemployment rate in Washington County, Hagerstown’s unemployment rate declined from 5.4% to 4.6%. Shuster said that these reports don’t provide an in-depth look into other reasons why the rate is where it is at.

“The overall unemployment number does not tell the whole story because individuals who have a variety of different barriers to employment, be it disability, be it returning from incarceration, are generally unemployed at higher rates than the normal population,” Shuster added.

Shuster said that people who go through Goodwill are offered a voluntary job readiness program that requires two weeks worth of training.

“All the individuals that we will recommend for job placement have participated voluntarily in a two-week job readiness training and assessment program that we call “Get OnBoard”, it’s offered on a regular basis at our downtown Hagerstown location,” Shuster said.

For more May 2019 unemployment rate stats, visit https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/admin/gsipub/htmlarea/uploads/MonthlyLaborReview_May2019.pdf.