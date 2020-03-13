Rep. Trone to meet with constituents on COVID-19 readiness

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- The Maryland primary election is not until April 28 but candidates, campaigns and election officials are making preparations for voters to cast their ballots. As of now, the primary will be held as scheduled -- but campaigning and rallies can be impacted in the weeks leading to it.

Hagerstown special education teacher and community volunteer, Brenda Thiam, for example, is seeking a seat on the city council. She has been meeting with supporters and telling voters why she wants a seat at the table of municipal government.