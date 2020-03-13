Rep. Trone to meet with constituents on COVID-19 readiness

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone representing Maryland’s sixth district will meet with constituents on March 16 and 17 regarding community readiness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone interested in the meetings must RSVP to Hannah Muldavin hannah.muldavin@mail.house.gov. Trone’s office said they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to meet safely with all participants.
Monday, March 16:
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Visit to MRIGlobal, an infectious disease research company
Location: 65 W Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Conference call: COVID-19 Impact on the local business community (closed to the press)
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Meeting with Tourism Council of Frederick County (closed to the press)
Tuesday, March 17:
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Skype Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine with Emergent BioSolutions
Location: Gaithersburg District Office, 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, Suite 330
10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meeting with AAPI leaders re: Coronavirus impact in AAPI Community
Location: Gaithersburg District Office, 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, 2nd Floor Conference Room
