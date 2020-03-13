Rep. Trone to meet with constituents on COVID-19 readiness

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone representing Maryland’s sixth district will meet with constituents on March 16 and 17 regarding community readiness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone interested in the meetings must RSVP to Hannah Muldavin hannah.muldavin@mail.house.gov. Trone’s office said they will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to meet safely with all participants.

Monday, March 16:

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Visit to MRIGlobal, an infectious disease research company

                                      Location: 65 W Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.  Conference call: COVID-19 Impact on the local business community   (closed to the press)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Meeting with Tourism Council of Frederick County (closed to the press)

Tuesday, March 17: 

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Skype Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine with Emergent BioSolutions

                                     Location: Gaithersburg District Office, 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, Suite 330

10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meeting with AAPI leaders re: Coronavirus impact in AAPI Community

                                    Location: Gaithersburg District Office, 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, 2nd Floor Conference Room

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories