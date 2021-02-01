Rep. Trone pushes for local government funding, bipartisanship

MARYLAND (WDVM) — While there has been a push for big COVID-19 relief packages from both sides of the aisle, negotiations regarding the next stimulus check are at a standstill once again.

Congressman David Trone, a Democrat representing parts of Central and western Maryland, says when it comes to passing another stimulus package, getting funding out to state and local governments is key in finishing the fight against COVID-19.

On Monday during a press briefing, Rep. Trone said he wants to see Republicans step up funding for governments.

“The President’s plan has $350 billion for state and local governments. The Republican senators’ plan that just came out has zero. That’s wrong,” Rep. Trone said.

In that same Monday briefing, he also emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in drafting an effective stimulus package, saying that Congress can get more done if both sides of the aisle work together.