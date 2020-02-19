Rep. Trone gives certificate at Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone (D-MD) visited the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Wednesday to tour and offer a certificate of service to one of its staff members.

The certificate was given to Rebecca Massie Lane for her twelve years of service at the museum. The museum opened its doors in 1929 and has provided free entrance to all visitors.

Trone said he enjoyed his stay touring the facility and gave high praise for the museum saying, “This museum is just a gem.” He hopes to come with his family in the future and recommends all to visit the museum in Hagerstown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories