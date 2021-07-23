Rep. Trone and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves visit Kite Pharma

Congressman David Trone (D-Md.) is frustrated by the inflexibility of the prescription drug pricing market.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone (MD-06) and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves toured Kite Pharma with the Maryland Tech Council on Friday.

The duo met with local elected officials, business leaders and broadband experts to discuss economic recovery following COVID-19 and increasing broadband access.

“A lot of businesses that were shut down and were able to weather the shutdown with federal loans and grants have been able to keep employees employed, keep customers served, but we have had some sectors like the event sector. Ten all the contractors like photographers and videographers and caterers and DJs and limo companies they’ve been deeply, deeply impacted by this,” said Rick Weldon, President and CEO of Frederick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Kite Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical developments in the area.