Rep. David Trone secures almost $900,000 to improve broadband in Garrett County

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, Rep. David Trone (D-MD) announced the approval of the “Garret County Broadband Expansion Project”, an almost $884,000 investment into the area’s broadband infrastructure.

Through this initiative, “270 households, 24 farms, and 17 businesses from Route 135 at Mountain Lake Park, Maryland to Bloomington, Maryland [will] receive high-speed internet,” according to Trone’s office.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the need for updated broadband to the front of many people’s minds, as students fell behind in school due to a lack of high-speed internet. The majority of those students and families live in rural areas.

“Since being elected to Congress, I’ve been working with local leaders in Garrett County to ensure every Western Marylander has access to quality, affordable high-speed internet. Western Maryland deserves to see the benefits high-speed internet brings to a region,” said Trone. “Internet access is critical for telemedicine, telehealth, and most importantly — jobs. This funding that was announced today is a win for investing in Garrett County’s way of life and allowing people to enjoy the beauty of Mountain Maryland while maintaining access to the essential services that broadband provides.”

Broadband infrastructure had remained one of Rep. Trone’s top issues, along with supporting small businesses, improving Marylander mental health, and treating drug addiction.