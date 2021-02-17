Rep. David Trone holds equity roundtable to discuss gaps in healthcare quality and access

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Maryland works to quickly distribute the vaccine supply through the state, many questions of equality and equity continue to come up. To educate himself and his constituents, Rep. David Trone (D-Md) of the 6th congressional district held a roundtable on Wednesday to learn from a panel of experts on the topic.

The group discussed ways to minimize the gaps in access to and quality of healthcare experienced by minorities such as people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and neurodivergent individuals.

“It really is all of us, you know,” said Trone as he wrapped up the conference. “All of us have got to come together because everybody benefits together if we can fix these inequities around the country.”

This roundtable also discussed the issue of vaccine hesitancy in Maryland, which Governor Larry Hogan is attempting to remedy with the GoVax campaign.

You can watch the conversation here.