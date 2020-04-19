Reopen Maryland protest in downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)–Protesters led by Reopen Maryland and Marylanders Against Excessive Quarantine, gathered in downtown Annapolis to urge Maryland to reopen amidst the COVID-19.

The protest lasted for over two hours as protesters attempted to gridlock State Circle and other parts of downtown Annapolis. Dozens of people held signs and honked their horns. Protesters say they want COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted by May 1st because they believe their rights are being taken away.

This comes after Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that the state experienced it’s deadliest week of COVID-19 related deaths. He says the rising number of deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions need to go down for 14 days straight before Maryland can even consider reopening.