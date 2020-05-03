Reopen Maryland group holds Cross State Road Rally protest

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–Members of the group, Reopen Maryland, gathered in Frederick to protest against stay at home orders which are in place due to COVID-19.

The Cross State Road Rally began at the Francis Scott Key mall in Frederick and ended at the Centre at Salisbury. Members urged for government officials to lift stay at home orders and COVID-19 restrictions. Many who gathered believe the economic impact is worse than the death tolls from the virus. They also believe that their rights are being taken away.

Reopen Maryland originally protested in Annapolis demanding for the state to reopen by May 1st.