Renters protected from price hikes in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Renters in Montgomery County are now protected by a new law that prevents landlords from yearly increases greater than 1.4%.

The Covid-19 Renter Relief Act of 2020 prohibits landlords from hiking up the cost of rent of any rental apartment units or multifamily buildings. Many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic that started over a year ago.

The county’s website explains that after the Covid-19 emergency ends, rent increase for a month-to-month, one- or two-year lease cannot include an annual rent increase greater than 1.4%.

The county also has a program in place for residents who may need short-term rent assistance because of financial hardships due to the pandemic.