Renovations nearly complete on historic Middletown building

The Valley Register Building has stood on Middletown’s Main Street since 1870. Now, the new property owner aims to renovate the space while preserving the structure’s history.

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Main Street, a three-story building still features the ornate glass panels, original wood flooring, and exposed brick walls constructed back in 1870.

In more recent history, the historic Valley Register Building was up for sale until Rockville-based real estate investor, Elkana Breton, spotted it while on an outing in the town with his family.

“This is the kind of place we were looking for,” Breton explained. “We were looking for that place that has historic charm, that beauty, the perfect location.”

In August of 2019, Breton says he purchased the building from the Zion Lutheran Church for $250,000. Once inside, the history of the structure unveiled itself.

“There was a huge printing machine just in the other room, and it’s almost like you felt like you’re touching history,” Breton explained. “And what was fascinating is we found like a hidden treasure in one of the walls: a newspaper from 1919.”

The Valley Register newspaper was dated October 31, 1919. The newspaper was published from inside the building’s basement. The paper began circulation in 1839, formally as the Catoctin Whig, and recorded events like the Civil War. According to documents by the Maryland Historical Trust, the publishing was managed by five generations of the Rhoderick family ending in 1989.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful resource of what happened in Middletown, as well as the rest of [Frederick] county, for years and years and years,” said manager of non-profit Main Street Middletown, Becky Axilbund.

Breton held onto the discovered newspaper as well as the architecture of the building.

In February, renovations began with the vision of opening two commercial spaces on the main level and four apartments on the upper levels, which feature a mix of original features and modern appliances.

“There’s something meaningful about taking a building that was vacant for so many years and bringing life into it,” said Breton.

The apartments feature both one-bedroom and two-bedroom options and are expected to cost between $1,500 to $1,800.

The project halted for about a month, Breton explained, after both he and a contractor on the project tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals quarantined at home before returning back on-site.

“It wasn’t easy and no one expected that but we kept pushing forwarding and here we are more or less on time,” said Breton.

The project is expected to be complete in November. Breton estimates he invested nearly $1 million in the project.

Main Street Middletown has supported the effort, aligning with the organization’s goal of historical revitalization and economic development. The project, Breton explains, has already brought in interested business tenants.