LA PLATA, Md. (WDVM) — On April 28, 2002, a violent f-4 tornado changed the little town of La Plata — strong winds whip across the town, destroying peoples’ homes, businesses, and belongings.

Lieutenant Michael Payne had just started working at the town’s police station.

“So what I did was I immediately notified my family because I was at their house and said, you know, we need to shelter in place,” Payne told his family. “Once everything appeared to be calm, I immediately threw on my uniform. And I headed into work without being called because obviously, it was a confirmed tornado so I knew I needed to get the work to go out there and, and help and help the citizens.”

Driving through La Plata he begins to see how much help they’ll need.

“It was complete devastation all around,” Payne continued.

Trees were split in half, houses missing walls, a traffic light at one of the intersections in La Plata shot like a missile almost half a mile from its post. Payne said one thing he’ll never forget is the people of La Plata working together.

“Neighbors who lived across the street, were over there feeding the families. They were helping clean up the debris, helping them make arrangements to, you know protecting their items, taking some of their valuables over to their house to secure it for them,” Payne stated.

Three people died and 122 were hurt and damages added up to more than 100-million dollars! It’s rare for a tornado this violent to touchdown in Maryland because the climate here usually doesn’t give us the right ingredients.

It started as a supercell thunderstorm in central West Virginia and moved east across the Appalachian Mountains. The storm started producing hail in eastern West Virginia and became tornadic in Quicksburg Virginia. Spawning tornadoes in the 140 miles before the deadly one touched down in La Plata.

However, things have changed in the last 20 years. Tornado alerts are sent straight to our cellphones. La Plata now has a storm shelter and a tornado siren. And Payne said that if a situation were to ever happen like this again he and his men will be ready.

“The La Plata Police Department is a Nationally Accredited police department through CALEA (Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies). It gives officers a guide on what to do and how to prepare when getting the warning or the watch and two if it happens, we will know what do,” Payne said.

Not all bad things came out of the tornado that year. Lieutenant Payne said they were working to redo a road when the tornado actually destroyed it so it helped put their plans faster in place to revitalize the city of La Plata.

To celebrate La Plata the town will have its annual concert Saturday, April 30, starting at noon at the concert lawn.