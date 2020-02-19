Remarkable Women: Paula Moore

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — She’s a woman on a mission. From the classroom to the boardroom, into the hearts of her coworkers and students. Persistent, dedicated, and passionate, she embodies everything a hardworking woman should be. Her name is Paula Moore and she is simply remarkable.

Paula Moore is the loving and energetic supervisor of world language and ESOL, from the Washington County School system. Currently, in her 25th year as an educator, Moore takes her unique position very seriously.

“She is dedicated, she is hardworking,” said fellow co-worker and Spanish teacher, Caroline Schlegel. “As a teacher of language, she advocates for us in any capacity that she can in order to make sure that we have the tools that we need to do the job the right way.”

Known for going above and beyond, Moore spends her days going to classrooms, teaching students, and developing her staff. She is responsible for creating support programs for the community to understand language and cultural awareness.

She practices what she preaches and follows the motto, “you can’t expect others to do what you don’t do yourself“. It’s that spark keeps others going, so much so that her zeal for teaching has made her and many of her staffers Maryland State Teachers of the Year.

Moore says she was inspired as a child, and it’s her job to do the same for others.

“I didn’t get here and I’m not who I am because something that I think I did in particular, it’s the gifts that other people gave me and instilled in me and my inspiration is what I want to be them, so I can do that with someone else,” said Moore.

Moore does everything with a spirit of excellence both in the classroom and at home.

“She balances the demands of being a mother, of being a wife, of being a daughter, of being a friend, and doing them all so gracefully,” said Schlegel.

The dictionary defines the word remarkable as striking, worthy of attention, and it’s an adjective many use to describe this gifted woman.

Language is so much more than words. it’s about communication, it’s about connections, it’s about the community. Maybe that’s what makes her so different, she takes her love of language and teaches others how to speak, literally and figuratively.

“For us to have an advocate in our corner in Washington County, where we are connecting our community, our professionals and our families, is pretty remarkable,” says Schlegel.

A woman on a mission. Her name is Paula Moore, and she is simply remarkable.