Religious Coalition offers assistance to help families during the holidays

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The holidays are quickly approaching and some parents might be concerned about how they will financially prepare. This past year has been hard and many families have struggled financially, but for residents living in Frederick County Maryland there may be some assistance available.

The religious coalition for emergency human needs wants to put gifts under Christmas trees this year.

The organization is offering financial assistance and taking donations for families who have struggled during the pandemic.

In order to qualify you must show proof of hardship, such as Proof of Unemployment, Proof of Expenses, or Statement of Benefits from the Housing Authority.

In-person applications are currently being accepted. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 301-631-2670, extension 125. Appointments are held at 27 Degrange St. Frederick, MD 21701.

According to the coalition, You must bring all required documentation with you to your appointment. If you have already applied with the Salvation Army you are not eligible to apply with The Religious Coalition.

For more information, visit their website.