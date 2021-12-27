Religious Coalition of Frederick County offers energy assistance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As the weather gets colder, the Religious Coalition of Frederick County, Md. wants to help families who struggle financially get through the winter.

The Coalition partnered with First Energy, which, according to the Coalition, is the primary source of Emergency Financial Assistance to families facing cutoff notices and immediate loss of utilities in Frederick County.

“The Assistance is provided for utilities with termination notices only and does not assist with security deposits for utilities or with bills that are simply due. The Coalition does not assist with water bills,” a statement from the Religious Coalition of Frederick County said.

The Coalition says before residents apply, they are required to first apply at OHEP, which is located at 420 East Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21701. They can be contacted at (301) 600-2410 or ohep@cityoffrederick.com.