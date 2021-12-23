Religious Coalition of Frederick County closes office out of caution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Coalition offices will be closed starting Thursday.

Organizers said that they will make a decision to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022.

However, residents can still contact the organization for services at 301-631-2670 or email info@rcehn.org

The Shelters remain open and operational. 

Anyone in need of Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance visit https://thereligiouscoalition.org/need-help/rental-assistance-program/.

If residents need help with Christmas donations or pickups organizers recommend contacting Sheila at 301-631-2670, ext. 125.

