Religious Coalition of Frederick County closes office out of caution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Coalition offices will be closed starting Thursday.

Organizers said that they will make a decision to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022.

However, residents can still contact the organization for services at 301-631-2670 or email info@rcehn.org.

The Shelters remain open and operational.

Anyone in need of Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance visit https://thereligiouscoalition.org/need-help/rental-assistance-program/.

If residents need help with Christmas donations or pickups organizers recommend contacting Sheila at 301-631-2670, ext. 125.