Religious Coalition in Frederick County offers rental assistance to residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you are a Frederick County resident and you’re behind on your rent, utilities or other bills due to the pandemic, the nonprofit Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs is here to help.

The County has partnered with the Religious Coalition to help Frederick County renters who lost their jobs, had their hours reduced, or were sick during the pandemic.

The Religious Coalition is able to provide up to 12 months of rental assistance, as well as three months of future rent, once the 12-month rental assistance is over.

In order to participate, you need to be a Frederick County resident and provide proof of your COVID hardship, such as a furlough or eviction.

“The biggest change with this program is that we now allow people to write in at a station to say what their hardship was if they can’t provide the required documentation, and that’s simply just writing a letter saying, This is how COVID has impacted me. This is why I haven’t been able to pay my rent, and this is why I’m applying for assistance and so we strongly encourage everyone to apply whether you’re not sure if you qualify, we encourage you to apply,” said Catherine Dorsey, Director of Operation, Religious Coalition, Frederick County.

Organizers require residents to be below 80% area median income in order to participate.