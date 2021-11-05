Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs offers shelter to those in need

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As the weather gets colder it is important for residents in need to have a safe place to go for comfort, which is why the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs has re-opened its cold-weather shelter.

The shelter will be open 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. daily. The organization can also help residents access resources and other necessities they may need this winter.

Residents who need immediate housing can also lean on the Religious Coalition for support.

The organization offers Emergency Shelter. Any resident experiencing homeless can take advantage of this program and receive a place to sleep, shower, and obtain laundry assistance.

However, there will be no entry after 9 p.m., and an Intake form is required for first-time clients. Along with ID.





The Religious Coalition stated:

Over four decades, The Religious Coalition has continued to move our neighbors from crisis and despair to hope. We offer the County’s only two emergency shelter programs, provide healthcare, dental, and energy assistance to people and families in need, and work to prevent homelessness from becoming a reality.

If any resident needs assistance visit: Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter • The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs