WASHINGTON (WDVM) — $38,274,762 in federal funds will be reimbursed to state and local governments across Maryland for their COVID-19 response efforts.

According to Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Congressmen David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, and Jamie B. Raskin (all D-MD), these funds will be used to build up the state and help in recovery.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the Department of Homeland Security.

The reimbursement of $38,274,762 includes:

$4,582,952 to the City of Baltimore for providing non-congregate sheltering

$3,291,747 to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management

$30,400,063 to the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

“Throughout the pandemic, Maryland’s state and local governments have played a massively important role in ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” the lawmakers said. “We are proud to announce this federal funding which will reimburse governments across the state for their leadership in securing, storing, and distributing PPE, running COVID-19 testing sites, and providing non-congregate shelter to vulnerable populations.”