Registration opens for M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s next mass vaccination site opens this Thursday, February 25, and registration is officially open for eligible Marylanders.

Governor Larry Hogan said the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City is another milestone towards ending this pandemic. On the first several days during the soft launch between 250 to 500, vaccination appointments will be available, and as supply increases, this site will reportedly vaccinate thousands of residents each day. More appointments will be made available on a rolling basis for those eligible in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

To make an appointment, you have to specifically register for the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site by either completing the online form at covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 855-MD-GOVAX to request an appointment.