Registration opens for 2021 “Councilmember for a day” challenge

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice announced registration has opened for local high school students to sign up for the annual “Councilmember for a day challenge.”

The annual competition gives students a chance to take on public policy issues while learning how local government works with the community.

Councilmember Rice said students will participate in an 8-week virtual storytelling experience and will submit a 2-minute video on a policy issue of their choice.

The winner will be selected by Rice at a virtual film festival and the winning student or student team will serve as Councilmembers for a day in May.

“I’ve always valued the voice of our young people and thought that they always had very thoughtful and insightful things to say as they came and visited the council and talked about things that they saw happening in their community that they wanted to see changed, enhanced,” Rice said. “So it was a great opportunity to be able to meld those things together and also give them an opportunity to shine.”

Rice says the registration deadline is February 8th, and there is no limit to how many students can sign up.