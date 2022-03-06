ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On March 5, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was informed about a man who had a gunshot wound to his foot. While seeking medical attention for his injury, the man told a deputy that he was burning trash in his yard when a live round was accidentally thrown into the fire, exploding and injuring his foot. The man was Rodney Wayne Bible, a convicted sex offender.

According to a news release, officers worked with the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry Coordinator, who assisted them in identifying the actual counts that Bible was convicted of, which banned him from owning guns or ammo. Police then obtained a search warrant for Bible’s home in Flintstone, MD, which resulted in more evidence of illegal ammunition possession and methamphetamine possession and accessories to indicate drug distribution.

Bible was arrested without incident and charged with methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, MDMA possession, and unlawful firearm possession.

Mr. Bible was detained in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond till his next court date.