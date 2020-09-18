Registered sex offender faces new child pornography charges in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A registered sex offender was arrested for distributing and possessing child pornography.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Wade Harley was arrested Friday, August 28 after an investigation with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say the incidents happened between February and August of 2020.

Harley is a registered sex offender, previously convicted for possessing child pornography in Frederick County in 2014. Harley is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Harley was charged with 11 counts of distribution of child pornography and 15 counts of possession of child pornography. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are possible.

